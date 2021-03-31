Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. 2020 …



