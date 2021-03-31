 
checkAd

Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 22:31  |  94   |   |   

Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 and Recent Company Highlights:

  • Delivered 97 vehicles to customers in 2020, an increase of 110% over the prior year, despite production shutdowns in each of the four quarters, as well as supply chain interruptions due to COVID-19.
  • Expanded the Arcimoto platform family with the launch of production pilots of the Rapid Responder, developed for first responders and security uses, and the Deliverator, targeting last-mile delivery and general fleet utility uses.
  • Teamed with DHL to enable nationwide home delivery of Arcimoto vehicles, achieving an important milestone for the Company’s direct-to-customer sales model in preparation for mass production.
  • Partnered with Munro and Associates to plan for high volume production and to evaluate Arcimoto manufacturing processes and supply chain in order to drive down costs and accelerate scale.
  • Unveiled the fourth product concept, the Cameo, targeting the film and influencer industry, and our fifth product concept, the Arcimoto Roadster, an open-air all-electric road trike, which recently made its debut at Dayton Bike Week.
  • Completed the purchase of Tilting Motor Works, makers of patented tilting trike technology that will serve as the foundation for new Arcimoto products aimed at micromobility.
  • Selected and agreed to purchase a new manufacturing plant, the rAMP. With a facility footprint of approximately 220,000 square feet across 10.7 acres, the Company is planning for a manufacturing capacity of 50,000 units per year once fully operational. This transaction is anticipated to close on April 19, 2021.
  • Joined ZETA, the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which has the goal to electrify all vehicle sales by 2030.
  • Prioritized the health and safety of the Arcimoto team by implementing robust pandemic protocols including remote work, social distancing, face mask requirements, temperature checks, and surface testing.

Management Commentary

Seite 1 von 4
Arcimoto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Arcimoto (FUV)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. 2020 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Arcimoto Appoints Dilip K. Sundaram As Chief International Business Officer
24.03.21
Arcimoto Announces New Q&A Platform For Shareholders, Will Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results On March 31
24.03.21
Arcimoto Completes Due Diligence On New Manufacturing Plant
23.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) on Behalf of Investors
23.03.21
FUV BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Arcimoto, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – FUV
23.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) on Behalf of Investors
23.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) on Behalf of Investors
05.03.21
Arcimoto To Debut Roadster Prototype at 80th Annual Daytona Bike Week
04.03.21
Arcimoto to Showcase Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at Four Conferences in March, Followed By Full Year 2020 Company Update Webinar on March 31

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
4
Arcimoto (FUV)