 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 06:30  |  39   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

01-Apr-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. 
Place: Comet Holding AG, Herrengasse 10, 3175 Flamatt, Switzerland

Dear shareholders,

Due to the ongoing extraordinary situation related to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Comet will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 22, 2021 in accordance with Art. 27 of Switzerland's Covid-19 Ordinance 3 (Version of March 2021) on measures for combating the coronavirus, excluding any in-person attendance or participation by shareholders.

The Board of Directors requests that all shareholders cast their votes in writing or by electronic power of attorney, instructing the independent proxy accordingly.

The Annual Report, including the Compensation Report and the reports of the auditors can be found published on the website of the Comet Group. Please use the form sent to by postal service with the invitation to grant your power of attorney to the independent proxy.

To cast votes by electronic voting, please go to the internet website www.gvmanager.ch/comet. There, you can also make any necessary changes to your address. Your personal one-time code for granting power of attorney you will find in the top section of the registration form. Electronic remote voting will be possible from April 1, 2021, 6:00 a.m. until April 19, 2021, at 12:00 noon. All shareholders whose names are entered in the company's share register on April 15, 2021 are entitled to vote.

We thank you for your understanding and continued support in the fight to prevent further spreading of Covid-19 and wish you and your families all the best. Be safe and be healthy.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Chairman
Heinz Kundert


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180393

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1180393  01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180393&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetComet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG 01-Apr-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Abivax reports 2020 financial results and operations update
DGAP-News: GRAMMER AG startet nach deutlicher Erholung im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 zuversichtlich in das neue ...
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 vermeldet Rekordjahr 2020 und plant für 2021 mit einem Umsatzwachstum von 20 % ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
06:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Comet Holding AG
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
18.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Comet Group erweist sich als robust und flexibel - Ergebnisse für das Gesamtjahr 2020 übertreffen die Erwartungen (deutsch)
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Comet Group proves robust and flexible - Full-year 2020 results exceed expectations
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Comet Group erweist sich als robust und flexibel - Ergebnisse für das Gesamtjahr 2020 übertreffen die Erwartungen
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Präsentation des Jahresergebnisses 2020 der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
08.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
26
Comet N1 aufstrebender Wert im Hitech Bereich