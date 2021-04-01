Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

Dear shareholders,



Due to the ongoing extraordinary situation related to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Comet will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 22, 2021 in accordance with Art. 27 of Switzerland's Covid-19 Ordinance 3 (Version of March 2021) on measures for combating the coronavirus, excluding any in-person attendance or participation by shareholders.



The Board of Directors requests that all shareholders cast their votes in writing or by electronic power of attorney, instructing the independent proxy accordingly.



The Annual Report, including the Compensation Report and the reports of the auditors can be found published on the website of the Comet Group. Please use the form sent to by postal service with the invitation to grant your power of attorney to the independent proxy.



To cast votes by electronic voting, please go to the internet website www.gvmanager.ch/comet. There, you can also make any necessary changes to your address. Your personal one-time code for granting power of attorney you will find in the top section of the registration form. Electronic remote voting will be possible from April 1, 2021, 6:00 a.m. until April 19, 2021, at 12:00 noon. All shareholders whose names are entered in the company's share register on April 15, 2021 are entitled to vote.



We thank you for your understanding and continued support in the fight to prevent further spreading of Covid-19 and wish you and your families all the best. Be safe and be healthy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



Chairman

Heinz Kundert