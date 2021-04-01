 
The New Home Company Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the 2021 first quarter before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on that same day to review the results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the webcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13718366

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado.

NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

