Second Sight Medical Products Names Scott Dunbar Acting CEO

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the "Company" or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has named Scott Dunbar to replace Matthew Pfeffer as acting Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Under Nasdaq rules, an independent director may temporarily be named acting CEO, but such service cannot continue for more than one year. Accordingly, Mr. Pfeffer has relinquished the role of acting CEO but will remain on the Board as an independent director. Scott Dunbar, Senior Patent Counsel and Compliance Officer, has served the Company for 19 years.

About Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYES) develops and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company’s headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at https://secondsight.com.

Safe Harbor

