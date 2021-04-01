 
checkAd

Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality is becoming a more prominent technology in the social media sector. After Snapchat pioneered it, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok have launched their own lenses, filters and effects. In the process, AR has shown its value not only for branding and entertainment, but also for commerce. A few recent developments from the social media world include Facebook's roll out of AR advertising, and Instagram adding try-on features. According to a report by eMarketer, the shutdown of many retail stores spurred some marketers to invest more in AR as a way to offer virtual try-on and other experiences typically only available in-store. Several social media properties now enable try-on within their apps. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

Continued advances in AR technology and the growing adoption of the technology in consumer applications is also seen driving the need for compatible AR chipsets. As a result, companies such as Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel are responding to the situation by launching state-of-the-art AR-enabled chipsets. For instance, according to Grand View Research, in May 2018, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon XR1 chipset, which is dedicated to the extended reality platform. Then, in December 2019, the Company unveiled its 5G-enabled Snapdragon XR2 chipset for AR and VR hardware.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has established a strategic partnership with Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) to research multi-user augmented reality technology and its applications for live streaming content and entertainment.

As part of the agreement, Scienjoy will purchase patents for "augmented reality technologies and systems for multi-user interactions" from BUPT. Scienjoy plans to use these patents in multi-player games and multi-player live streams to enhance the user interactive experience in Scienjoy's virtual reality second life worlds.

Through partnership with BUPT, Scienjoy hopes to further promote innovation and development in the live streaming industry, and to explore research synergies between institutions of higher education and private enterprise on AR technology. This agreement represents a further deepening of the cooperation between BUPT and Scienjoy that was announced in January 2021 regarding the applications of web-based augmented reality technology (Web AR).

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment - FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Augmented reality is becoming a more prominent technology in the social media sector. After Snapchat pioneered it, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok have launched …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry