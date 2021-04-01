StorageVault Updates Previously Announced Transactions

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 news release, to date it has completed the acquisition of 8 stores (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) from four vendor groups (collectively, the “Vendors”), for an aggregate purchase price of $44.1 million. The balance of the previously announced acquisitions totaling $56 million is scheduled to close in Q2 2021. Three of the completed Acquisitions are arm’s length and one, totaling $6.7 million, is a related party acquisition (the “Related Party Acquisition”) with Access Self Storage Inc. or its affiliates or associates (collectively, “Access”) as the Vendor.



The purchase price for the Acquisitions in the amount of $44.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, was paid by the issuance of 2,755,456 common shares of StorageVault (“Payment Shares”) at an aggregate price of $10.8 million with the remainder being paid with funds on hand and mortgage financing. The Payment Shares are subject to a hold period that expires four months and a day from the date of issuance of such shares.