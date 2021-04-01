 
checkAd

StorageVault Updates Previously Announced Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 15:13  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 news release, to date it has completed the acquisition of 8 stores (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) from four vendor groups (collectively, the “Vendors”), for an aggregate purchase price of $44.1 million. The balance of the previously announced acquisitions totaling $56 million is scheduled to close in Q2 2021. Three of the completed Acquisitions are arm’s length and one, totaling $6.7 million, is a related party acquisition (the “Related Party Acquisition”) with Access Self Storage Inc. or its affiliates or associates (collectively, “Access”) as the Vendor.

The purchase price for the Acquisitions in the amount of $44.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, was paid by the issuance of 2,755,456 common shares of StorageVault (“Payment Shares”) at an aggregate price of $10.8 million with the remainder being paid with funds on hand and mortgage financing. The Payment Shares are subject to a hold period that expires four months and a day from the date of issuance of such shares.

EXEMPTION FROM MI 61-101 AND TSXV POLICY 5.9;
As Access is a non-arm’s length party to StorageVault, the Related Party Acquisition is considered a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9. StorageVault is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, in respect of the Related Party Acquisition and the issuance of the Payment Shares pursuant to the Related Party Acquisition, pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault now owns and operates 216 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 175 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 9.5 million rentable square feet on over 570 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.‎

Seite 1 von 3
Storagevault Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StorageVault Updates Previously Announced Transactions TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 news release, to date it has completed the acquisition of 8 stores (collectively, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q1 2021
03.03.21
StorageVault to Acquire 15 Storage Locations for $100 Million