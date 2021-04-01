Number of voting rights as of March 31, 2021

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

As of March 31, 2021 Total number of shares composing the share capital 37,103,985 Total number of voting rights 37,103,985 Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 37,103,985

---------------

www.nicox.com

Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00

Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

Attachment