Number of voting rights as of March 31, 2021

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 37,103,985

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On April 1, 2021,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

  As of March 31, 2021
Total number of shares composing the share capital 37,103,985
Total number of voting rights 37,103,985
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 37,103,985

