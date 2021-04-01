 
checkAd

DGAP-DD clearvise AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 18:21  |  57   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 18:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Zielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
clearvise AG

b) LEI
391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.70 EUR 20250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.70 EUR 20250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.buergerwindaktie.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65277  01.04.2021 



clearvise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Clearvise AG - Erneuerbare Enegrien Portfolio in Europa - Kursziel deutlich erhöht
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD clearvise AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.04.2021 / 18:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Primetals Technologies ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der untersuchenden Studien mit Evenamide mit gesunden Probanden und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron announces results of explanatory studies with evenamide in healthy volunteers and patients ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG english
18:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG deutsch
18:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG english
18:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG deutsch
18:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG deutsch
18:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG english
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-DD: clearvise AG deutsch
29.03.21
clearvise: Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung neuer Solarparks
29.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht im Volumen von bis zu EUR 8 Mio. (deutsch)
29.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht im Volumen von bis zu EUR 8 Mio.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
3
Clearvise AG - Erneuerbare Enegrien Portfolio in Europa - Kursziel deutlich erhöht
24.02.21
260
Aktuelles zur Bürgerwindaktie