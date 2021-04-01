 
checkAd

Chembio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Diagnostic Tool to Differentiate COVID-19 and Flu

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 23:30  |  18   |   |   

In-licensed Rapid Point-of-Care Test Available for Use in Detecting COVID-19 Antigens, Flu A and Flu B from a Single Patient Sample in 15 Minutes

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the commercial launch of an FDA Emergency Use Authorization-approved, in-licensed rapid point-of-care COVID-19/Flu A&B test, for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to customers across the United States.

The rapid immunoassay test is approved for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver license, produces results in 15 minutes and requires no instrumentation. The test simultaneously differentiates SARS-CoV-2 antigens and influenza Type A and Type B infections from a single swab.

“As COVID-19 converges with the flu, it is critical for physicians to be able to quickly differentiate between these viruses at the point-of-care, which present with nearly identical symptoms, in order to take appropriate clinical actions and maximize efficient use of healthcare resources,” said Charles Caso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chembio. “Based on recent research, we expect that the spread of COVID-19 will eventually transition from a pandemic to an endemic state, with the virus surviving among the population at a lower incidence. In this scenario, coupled with the return to normalcy in society, we see COVID-19 testing remaining a crucial and integral component of broader respiratory testing.”

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without or symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

Contact:  
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
631-807-1986
investor@chembio.com


Chembio Diagnostics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chembio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Diagnostic Tool to Differentiate COVID-19 and Flu In-licensed Rapid Point-of-Care Test Available for Use in Detecting COVID-19 Antigens, Flu A and Flu B from a Single Patient Sample in 15 MinutesHAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
MedMira Reports Second Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
08.03.21
Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Industry Leader David Bespalko to its Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
97
CHEMBIO Diagnostics Inc. - Anbieter von Point-of-Care-Diagnostikprodukten