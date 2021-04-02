 
Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement of April 22, 2021

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) informs its shareholders that its combined general meeting will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. Due to the sanitary measures imposed in the context of the covid-19 epidemic and in application of the emergency measures adopted by the french government, this general meeting will be held at the company's administrative headquarters (30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 Aubervilliers) behind closed doors, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or other individuals entitled to attend.

This decision is made in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, extending the period of application of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended, adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law because of the covid-19 epidemic, Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended, adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of the assemblies and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law because of the covid-19 epidemic, and Article 1 of Decree No. 2020-629 of May 25, 2020, as amended, relating to the operation of the bodies of provident institutions and the joint guarantee fund provided for in Article L. 931-35 of the Social Security Code.

Consequently, shareholders will be asked to participate by voting remotely, before the General Meeting is held, either by a postal voting form, or by giving a proxy to the Chairman or to a third party attending the General Meeting (1), or by internet.
(1) We invite you exceptionally not to give a proxy to a third party to represent you at the meeting which will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders (and possible third party proxies).

In addition, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders which may be updated to specify the definitive terms and conditions of participation in this general meeting, depending on health and/or legal requirements or their lifting, which may allow the general meeting to be held in the presence of shareholders.

In addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, shareholders will have the possibility to send written questions by e-mail after the deadline set by the regulations until the date of the General Meeting via the following address AGveoliaenvironnement.ve@veolia.com. These written questions will be answered during the general meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics that have attracted the attention of the shareholders and within the time limit.

In order to allow shareholders to participate in this meeting under the best possible conditions, the general meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.veolia.com) and the video will also be available on a deferred basis in accordance with the timeframe provided for by the regulations.

In accordance with Article 8-2 of Decree No.°2020-418 of April 10, 2020, which application was extended by Decree No.°2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the shareholders are informed that the Board of Directors has appointed Caisse des dépôts et consignations and the "Sequoia Classique" company mutual fund (fonds commun de placement d’entreprise, FCPE) as scrutineers. They were appointed from among the ten shareholders with the largest number of voting rights of which the Company was aware at the date of the meeting, who were able to attend the general meeting and who accepted this function.

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 17, 2021 and the notice of meeting in the BALO on April 2, 2021. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/espace-finance, under the heading "General Meeting 2021", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

