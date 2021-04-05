ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-Mar-21
|62,090
|519.53
|32,257,766.72
|30-Mar-21
|62,771
|513.91
|32,258,481.41
|31-Mar-21
|62,458
|516.47
|32,257,720.73
|1-Apr-21
|61,053
|528.35
|32,257,608.97
|2-Apr-21
|-
|-
|-
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
