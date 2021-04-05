Amkor Technology to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 26, 2021

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13718212).