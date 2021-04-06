 
HempFusion's Products Enter Asia Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce following its launch of Probulin Probiotics on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global (“Tmall”), it has now received conditional approval to launch HempFusion’s CBD products on Tmall, the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million potential new consumers across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005360/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly excited to receive approval for HempFusion’s flagship store from Tmall, joining our subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, on China’s leading eCommerce platform reaching the world’s largest consumer base,” said Jon Visser, HempFusion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “To be one of the first publicly traded CBD companies on the platform provides us with significant competitive advantages that have the potential to add considerable revenue to our Company,’’ continued Mr. Visser.

HempFusion’s topicals with CBD are expected to launch on Tmall soon and will include its OTC drug listed Acne Relief, Eczema Relief, and Sports Relief Creams, Pain Relief and Sports Pain Relief Balms, Pain Relief Gel and Wound Ointment, with more products expected to follow. These unique formulations include a proprietary skin nourishing and moisturizing base with Aloe Vera, Shea butter, Jojoba oil, Hemp derived omega fatty acids and CBD, as well as many other botanicals.

“Building on our established relationship with the Alibaba Group and Tmall, and introducing our premium HempFusion OTC Drug Listed Topical products throughout this premier Asian eCommerce platform, has been a major focus of our strategic expansion plan,” stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We are now accessing one of the largest online consumer groups in the world with products formulated with approved drug monograph ingredients such as menthol for ailments such as pain. These products have already performed as best in class in select retailers in the United States, and we’re excited to see that follow through in the world’s largest market,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

Zeit
05.04.21
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
05.04.21
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Reports Filing of Fiscal 2020 Results
25.03.21
HempFusion Completes Inflammatory Markers Pilot Trial, Releases White Paper
23.03.21
HempFusion Wellness Announces Toxicology Results from Validcare’s Clinical Study on CBD Liver Safety
18.03.21
HempFusion Wellness Enters China with Probulin Probiotics Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global, Reaching More Than 750 Million Potential New Consumers
09.03.21
HempFusion Is the Top Performing Topical CBD Brand at Major Food-Drug Mass Retailer

Zeit
01.03.21
2
HempFusion Wellness