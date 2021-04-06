 
CommScope Expands RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio for Hospitality, MDUs and Smart Spaces

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

CommScope announced the latest additions to its Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) portfolio—the indoor RUCKUS H550 and outdoor RUCKUS T350—and new enterprise and service-provider features in RUCKUS SmartZoneOS.

RUCKUS H550 Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point from CommScope. (Photo: Business Wire)

The modern device environment includes countless Wi-Fi-enabled end-user computing devices and a dizzying array of IoT endpoints enabled by multiple wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Zigbee. The H550 and T350 incorporate all three protocols, enabling organizations to deploy a single, converged network infrastructure that supports both end-user needs and operational needs, including building and energy management, asset tracking, physical security and telemetry. Organizations can manage these new APs using any RUCKUS management option, including SmartZoneOS-based network controllers, RUCKUS Cloud and RUCKUS Unleashed.

The H550 AP powers the hyper-connected room, enabling hotel, apartment, dormitory and other multi-dwelling unit (MDU) owners and operators to deliver multiple 4K video streams, IPTV, virtual reality, VoIP and ultra-fast downloads alongside support for IoT endpoints and associated applications such as connected entry and staff alerts, which are easily enabled using the RUCKUS IoT Suite. With a slim, compact form factor and integrated switch ports, the H550 can be hidden discretely behind or next to cabinets, desks or televisions, providing PoE pass-through for VoIP phones and TVoIP.

The T350 AP delivers high-performance outdoor connectivity in a compact form factor, enabling it to meet the aesthetic requirements of smart spaces, community Wi-Fi installations, airports and other large public venues. In addition to built-in IoT capabilities the T350 includes a USB port to support additional wireless protocols. The T350 is built to handle the harshest outdoor conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, wind, salt and fog.

The new APs, like all other RUCKUS APs and switches, serve as data sources for the artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered network analytics capabilities available in RUCKUS Analytics, for use in networks managed by RUCKUS Cloud and SmartZoneOS-based network controllers.

SmartZoneOS powers a family of high-scale physical and virtual network controllers for use by service providers and large enterprises to manage wired and wireless networks. New enhancements to SmartZoneOS include:

