Vera Bradley and Crocs Create New Tropics-Inspired Limited-Edition Footwear Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, announced new limited-edition styles in the collaborative Vera Bradley + Crocs exclusive footwear collection will debut today.

This is the third time the brands have partnered to create a Vera Bradley + Crocs collection, which combines Vera Bradley’s signature bright patterned designs with Crocs’ world-renowned comfort, style and innovation. The brands’ first highly successful collaboration launched in July 2019, followed by the second release of their Crocs at Work and children’s collections in the fall of 2020.

“Combining Vera Bradley’s bright and cheery patterns with Crocs’ signature comfort has proven to be a winning combination that appeals to fans of both of our brands. We’re thrilled to debut our third Vera Bradley + Crocs collection, which we designed to help our customers walk on the bright side, whether they’re strolling along the beach or just taking a trip to their local mall,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President.

The latest Vera Bradley + Crocs collection will feature Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and a new style, the Kadee Sandal. Both styles will be available in Vera Bradley’s newest patterns inspired by paradise—Rain Forest Canopy Pink and Rain Forest Leaves. Completing the collection are two new tropics-inspired Vera Bradley + Crocs Jibbitz charm 3-packs to add more personality and playfulness to every step.

“Encouraging individuality and self-expression are hallmarks of the Crocs brand and Vera Bradley is the perfect partner to embolden our consumers to feel more comfortable in their own shoes,” said Emily Sly, Crocs’ Vice President of Global Marketing. “Rooted in the iconic DNA that Crocs and Vera Bradley are recognized for, our bold and bright tropics-inspired styles, paired with Jibbitz charms, will add a dash of personality and playfulness to consumers’ spring style.”

Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear and Jibbitz charms are now available online at verabradley.com and at select Crocs retail locations. The collection will also be available on crocs.com beginning in mid-May.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT CROCS, INC.:
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CONTACTS:
Crocs, Inc.:
Melissa Layton
mlayton@crocs.com

Vera Bradley:
Investors:
Julia Bentley
(260) 207-5116
jbentley@verabradley.com

Media:           
877-708-VERA (8372)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90dd48f6-ab39-4587 ...


