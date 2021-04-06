Announcement About Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm

Management Board of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm based on the shareholder’s request hereby convenes and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm will be held on June 18 th , 2021, at 11:00 at the premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5, observing the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, unitary registration number: 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114, announces that on March 22nd, 2021, request to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders with following agenda – 1) Internal auditing of JSC Olainfarm; 2) Other issues, has been received from shareholder OLFIM OÜ, registration number: 14601045, registered address: Harju maakond, Kuusalu vald, Pudisoo küla, Männimäe, 74626, Estonia, representing 7.79% of the share capital of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm.

For the purpose not to hold separate meetings of shareholders in a short period of time, the Management Board has decided to supplement the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders with the issues to be considered at the Annual Meeting of shareholders: 1) Approval of Annual Report for year 2020; 2) Distribution of profit; 3) Election of the Auditing committee and determination of remuneration for Auditing committee; 4) Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration.

Agenda:

Internal auditing of JSC Olainfarm. Other issues. Report of the Management Board, Council and conclusion of certified auditor. Approval of Annual Report for year 2020. Distribution of profit. Election of the Auditing committee and determination of remuneration for Auditing committee. Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration.

Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. June 18th, 2021, - from 10:00 until 10:45 on the venue.

The total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC Olainfarm is 14 085 078.

Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders is June 10th, 2021. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on June 18th, 2021, with the number of shares held by them at the date of record as well as to vote in writing before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.