Avista Corp. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with first quarter 2021 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 5, 2021.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 6982215.

A replay of the call will be available through May 10, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 6982215 # to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

Contact:      
Media:     Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
      Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510, laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors:     John Wilcox (509) 495-4171, john.wilcox@avistacorp.com

