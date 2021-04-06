Avista Corp. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with first quarter 2021 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 5, 2021.



This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 6982215.



A replay of the call will be available through May 10, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 6982215 # to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.