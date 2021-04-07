 
checkAd

Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 05:31  |  65   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors, for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$25 million in a private placement of its equity securities, comprised of 11,682,243 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) and warrants to purchase up to 11,682,243 common shares (“Warrants”), at a purchase price of CAD$2.14 per Share and associated Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of CAD$2.37 per Share and exercise period of four years from the issuance date. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company primarily to acquire additional Bitcoin miners, infrastructure expansion, further reduce energy costs and for working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the private placement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.  

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA. The Company is currently mining approximately 1.2 Bitcoins per day, subject to difficulty. Digihost’s strategy is to focus on continually increasing its hashrate with a concurrent reduction in energy costs.

Seite 1 von 3
Digihost Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations Update
29.03.21
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
26.03.21
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
24.03.21
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
17.03.21
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional Investors
12.03.21
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
11.03.21
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
09.03.21
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06:06 Uhr
832
Digihost Technologies: Unentdeckter Krypto-Miner mit Wachstumspotenzial