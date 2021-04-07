Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors, for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$25 million in a private placement of its equity securities, comprised of 11,682,243 common shares of the Company (“ Shares ”) and warrants to purchase up to 11,682,243 common shares (“ Warrants ”), at a purchase price of CAD$2.14 per Share and associated Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of CAD$2.37 per Share and exercise period of four years from the issuance date. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company primarily to acquire additional Bitcoin miners, infrastructure expansion, further reduce energy costs and for working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the private placement.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA. The Company is currently mining approximately 1.2 Bitcoins per day, subject to difficulty. Digihost’s strategy is to focus on continually increasing its hashrate with a concurrent reduction in energy costs.