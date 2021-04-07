 
checkAd

Talenom grows by acquiring accounting firms in Espoo and Hämeenlinna

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 11:00  |  30   |   |   

Talenom Plc, Press release, 7 April 2021 at 12:00 EEST

Talenom grows by acquiring accounting firms in Espoo and Hämeenlinna

Talenom Plc has on 1 April 2021 acquired Frivolous Oy's accounting firm operations under the auxiliary company name AC-Tilit in Espoo and accounting firm operations of Tilitoimisto Reijo Mäki Oy in Hämeenlinna.

The combined net sales of the acquired businesses transferred to Talenom amount to about 0.6 million euros. In the short term, the business acquisitions will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

"Our acquisitions in Espoo and Hämeenlinna support the implementation of our growth strategy. The digitalization of the accounting firm industry and increasing regulation have led to a situation in which it proves beneficial for professionals in the sector to join forces. By doing this, we can jointly develop our operations for the benefit of our customers and personnel," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom, welcoming new employees and customers to Talenom.

“My 15-year career at AC-Tilit has been brought to a close by a long-term illness. By transferring to Talenom, I can ensure my employees will have a good place to work and our customers will continue to benefit from high-quality services going forward,” explains Heli Karjalainen, the entrepreneur behind AC-Tilit.

Juha Mäki, the entrepreneur behind accounting firm Tilitoimisto Reijo Mäki Oy, also considers Talenom to be a safe option for his staff and customers: “Running my own accounting company has been rewarding, but doing so in the changing market is also challenging for smaller operators. Software modernisation needs were one of the key factors in the decision to proceed with the sale. Alongside this, my own desire to spend more time with my dear ones and explore new challenges now becomes a reality thanks to this acquisition.”

TALENOM PLC

Further information:                                 
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
tel. +358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi


Talenom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talenom grows by acquiring accounting firms in Espoo and Hämeenlinna Talenom Plc, Press release, 7 April 2021 at 12:00 EESTTalenom grows by acquiring accounting firms in Espoo and Hämeenlinna Talenom Plc has on 1 April 2021 acquired Frivolous Oy's accounting firm operations under the auxiliary company name …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Talenom’s banking services went into production after successful testing and the company will start providing bank accounts and cards for customers in TiliJaska
18.03.21
Talenom expands through acquisitions in Sweden and raises its guidance regarding net sales