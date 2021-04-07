PQ Group Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 00 ET; Focus will be Target PQ, a High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company
PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, will host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Belgacem Chariag, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the strategic vision for “Target PQ,” a high growth, pure-play catalysts and services company with a sustainability-focused and industry-leading growth outlook. Key attributes of the future business portfolio include:
- High single-digit organic growth, Adjusted EBITDA margins in mid-to-high 30 percent range and strong cash conversion
- Leading customer positions delivering customized and proprietary sustainability solutions
- Favorable secular demand trends with organic and inorganic opportunities for accelerating growth
Also during this event, members of executive management will discuss the competitive positions and growth vectors of the two core businesses, provide an overview of the innovation and sustainable product portfolio, and outline the Company’s growth objectives and capital allocation plans. Following the conclusion of the presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.
Executive presenters:
- Belgacem Chariag – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Kurt Bitting – President, Refining Services
- Tom Schneberger – President, Catalysts
- Dr. Ray Kolberg – VP, Technology and Business Development
- Mike Crews – EVP and Chief Financial Officer
- Mike Feehan – VP, Finance and Treasurer
Details for the conference are as follows:
When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Registration: Use the link available on our website at http://investor.pqcorp.com.
Live Webcast and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com.
Webcast Replay and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.
Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com
About PQ Group Holdings Inc.
PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.
