 
checkAd

PQ Group Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 00 ET; Focus will be Target PQ, a High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 12:15  |  53   |   |   

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, will host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Belgacem Chariag, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the strategic vision for “Target PQ,” a high growth, pure-play catalysts and services company with a sustainability-focused and industry-leading growth outlook. Key attributes of the future business portfolio include:

  • High single-digit organic growth, Adjusted EBITDA margins in mid-to-high 30 percent range and strong cash conversion
  • Leading customer positions delivering customized and proprietary sustainability solutions
  • Favorable secular demand trends with organic and inorganic opportunities for accelerating growth

Also during this event, members of executive management will discuss the competitive positions and growth vectors of the two core businesses, provide an overview of the innovation and sustainable product portfolio, and outline the Company’s growth objectives and capital allocation plans. Following the conclusion of the presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.

Executive presenters:

  • Belgacem Chariag – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Kurt Bitting – President, Refining Services
  • Tom Schneberger – President, Catalysts
  • Dr. Ray Kolberg – VP, Technology and Business Development
  • Mike Crews – EVP and Chief Financial Officer
  • Mike Feehan – VP, Finance and Treasurer

Details for the conference are as follows:

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Registration: Use the link available on our website at http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Live Webcast and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Webcast Replay and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:
 Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3
PQ Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PQ Group Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 00 ET; Focus will be Target PQ, a High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, will host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Belgacem Chariag, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
PQ Group Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021; Focus Will Be On Target PQ, a High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company
23.03.21
PQ Group Holdings Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition
09.03.21
PQ Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results from Continuing Operations; Achieved Significant Milestones on Strategic Transformation to a Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company