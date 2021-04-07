PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, will host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Belgacem Chariag, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the strategic vision for “Target PQ,” a high growth, pure-play catalysts and services company with a sustainability-focused and industry-leading growth outlook. Key attributes of the future business portfolio include:

High single-digit organic growth, Adjusted EBITDA margins in mid-to-high 30 percent range and strong cash conversion

Leading customer positions delivering customized and proprietary sustainability solutions

Favorable secular demand trends with organic and inorganic opportunities for accelerating growth

Also during this event, members of executive management will discuss the competitive positions and growth vectors of the two core businesses, provide an overview of the innovation and sustainable product portfolio, and outline the Company’s growth objectives and capital allocation plans. Following the conclusion of the presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.