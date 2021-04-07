Notice on Convocation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta

Notice is hereby given that on the initiative and by the resolution of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, with the registered office at Burių str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on 30 April 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Company’s office at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, in the administrative office of the Company (in the hall of the meeting on the 2 nd floor).

Announcement of the Auditor’s Report regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2020 to the shareholders; Announcement of the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2020 to the shareholders; Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020; Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2020; Approval of Report on the remuneration of the Company; Election of the audit firm that shall perform the audit of the set of Financial Statements for the year 2021 and 2022 and set conditions for payment for audit services.

In light of the fact that a lockdown has been intoduced in the Republic of Lithuania in accordance with Resolution No 1226 of 4 November 2020 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, it is recommended that all shareholders participate in the meeting by completing the general ballot paper and submitting it in advance to the Company.



Please inform us about the need to physically attend the General Meeting of Shareholders no later than 3 business days before General Meeting of Shareholders via below specified emails. In all cases, Shareholders of the Company without personal protective equipment will not be allowed to participate in to the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company reserves the right not to allow participation in to the General Meeting of Shareholders for those shareholders whose health condition are reasonably doubtful.

The shareholders will be registered from 12:00 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. The persons intending to participate in the meeting shall have a personal ID document (an authorized representative shall have an authorization approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s authorization shall be notarized. An authorization issued in a foreign state shall be translated into the Lithuanian language and legalized under the procedure prescribed by the laws).