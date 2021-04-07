Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the close of the market on April 29, 2021.



Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 29, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (800) 458-4121 for the U.S. or Canada and (929) 477-0324 for international callers with conference ID #8858231. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on April 29, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 13, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #8858231. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com.