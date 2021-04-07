 
checkAd

174 Power Global Signs 15-Year PPA for 200-Megawatt Solar Facility With Black Hills Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

174 Power Global, a leading solar energy company, today announced that it has entered into a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with Black Hills Energy to develop a 200-megawatt (MW) solar power production facility, Turkey Creek Solar in Pueblo County, Colorado.

The new, utility-scale solar facility, is expected to generate enough electricity to power an estimated 46,000 Colorado homes with clean, renewable energy. Once operational, the facility will contribute to Black Hills Energy’s Renewable Advantage plan, a clean-energy growth strategy which is forecasted to deliver nearly $178 million through state, local and federal taxes, benefiting the community. The project has an estimated construction cost of over $200 million and will create approximately 250 good-paying construction jobs, with the potential for up to 450 workers during certain phases of construction.

“We are glad to partner with Black Hills Energy on the Turkey Creek Solar project, which will provide long-lasting environmental and economic benefits to the Pueblo community, as well as dependable solar power,” said 174 Power Global President Henry Yun. “We look forward to bringing Black Hills customers sustainable, cost-competitive, clean energy and working with the Pueblo and Fremont county communities.”

“We are very pleased by the broad community support that is driving our Renewable Advantage plan forward,” said Vance Crocker, Black Hills Energy’s vice president for Colorado utilities. “With a project of this magnitude – the first and largest utility-scale solar project for Black Hills Energy – we will assure significant cost savings for our customers, while achieving long-lasting environmental benefits and economic vitality for our local and regional economies for years to come.”

Construction of the facility is expected to commence in 2022, with the project coming online in 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Black Hills Energy will purchase all power generated by the project. 174 Power Global will lead project development and construction, the engagement and permitting process with local agencies, including Pueblo and Fremont Counties, and will own and operate the facility.

About 174 Power Global
 174 Power Global is a leading solar and energy storage project developer focused on North America’s utility and C&I energy markets. The company is wholly owned by the Hanwha Group, and has offices in Houston, Texas; Irvine, California; and New York City, New York. With deep expertise across the full spectrum of the project development cycle, 174 Power Global works closely with utilities, landowners, local communities, financial investors, and other partners to build highly productive, utility scale and C&I solar power plants throughout North America. Since its formation in 2017, 174 Power Global has signed over 3 GW of power purchase agreements with more than 8 GW of additional solar projects and 10GWh of battery energy storage projects in the development pipeline. 174 Power Global also is affiliated with Chariot Energy, a retail energy provider that provides 100% clean, renewable solar energy to the Texas market. Chariot Energy is transforming the energy supply for Texas while modernizing and simplifying the way solar energy is sold and delivered. 174 Power Global’s name was inspired by the 174 petawatts of power the earth receives from the sun at any moment.

For more information, visit: http://174powerglobal.com/

About Black Hills Corporation
 Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Black Hills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

174 Power Global Signs 15-Year PPA for 200-Megawatt Solar Facility With Black Hills Energy 174 Power Global, a leading solar energy company, today announced that it has entered into a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with Black Hills Energy to develop a 200-megawatt (MW) solar power production facility, Turkey Creek Solar in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
The GEO Group Suspends Quarterly Dividend to Maximize Repayment of Debt While It Evaluates ...
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call