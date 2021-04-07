 
TDb Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $15,002,400

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 987,000 Priority Equity Shares and 987,000 Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $15.0 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $83.5 million.

The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of XTD.PR.A (Priority Equity Shares) and XTD (Class A Shares).

The Priority Equity Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $5.20 per Share to yield 11.54%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

Investor Relations:  1-877-478-2372
Local:  416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


