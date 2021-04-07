 
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Present at PI Financial Golden State Green Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market Conference on April 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will present at the PI Financial Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

  • Mr. Mauff will present via live webcast at 11:50 am ET.
  • Also, Mr. Mauff will participate on a roundtable discussing the regulatory landscape of cannabis at 12:30 pm ET.

For more information about the conference or to register, please click here or contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com




