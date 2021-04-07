Jushi Holdings Inc. to Present at PI Financial Golden State Green Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market Conference on April 14, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will present at the PI Financial Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
- Mr. Mauff will present via live webcast at 11:50 am ET.
- Also, Mr. Mauff will participate on a roundtable discussing the regulatory landscape of cannabis at 12:30 pm ET.
For more information about the conference or to register, please click here or contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com
