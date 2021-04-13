General Meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals by the board of directors

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ninth ordinary general meeting of Zug Estates Holding AG was held without in-person participation by its shareholders. Independent proxies were in attendance representing a total of 92.2% of share capital with voting rights. The shareholders approved all proposals by the board of directors.

Specifically, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 22.4 million is to be paid out to shareholders for the 2020 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) amounts to CHF 3.40 per series A registered share and CHF 34.00 per series B registered share. Additionally, a special gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) of CHF 1.00 per series A registered share and CHF 10.00 per series B registered share will be distributed from the profit of the Aglaya promotional project. The total gross distribution to shareholders therefore amounts to CHF 4.40 per series A registered share and CHF 44.00 per series B registered share. A net dividend of CHF 2.86 per series A registered share and CHF 28.60 per series B registered share remains following payment of the Swiss withholding tax of 35%. The net dividend amount will be paid out starting Wednesday, 19 April 2021 (payment date).

All members of the board of directors who were proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr Beat Schwab was also confirmed as chairman of the board of directors. Armin Meier and Martin Wipfli were confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and Group Management.