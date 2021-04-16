DGAP-Adhoc Eckert & Ziegler Acquires Direct Majority Stake in Drug Developer PENTIXAPHARM
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
Berlin, 16 April 2021 - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG today acquired several share packages from the founders of the drug developer PENTIXAPHARM GmbH. Together with
another internal share transfer, Eckert & Ziegler AG will directly hold a total of about 83% of the shares in the Würzburg-based company as of closing of the transactions. The total
cost for the three share packages amount to approximately EUR 30 million. About a quarter of the purchase price payments will be made in cash, the remainder in shares of Eckert &
Ziegler AG, which the seller has committed to hold at least until the date at which an advanced clinical trial approval is expected. The management of PENTIXAPHARM, which holds the
remaining 17% of PENTIXAPHARM shares, has been granted additional options to sell its remaining shares.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
PENTIXAPHARM is developing a radiopharmaceutical combination product against lymphoma and a number of related tumors. Depending on whether chelated with Gallium-68 or Yttrium-90, the product will be able to be used both for the diagnosis and the therapy of cancer. For the lead diagnostic PENTIXAFOR, PENTIXAPHARM recently received the green light for advanced clinical trials from the European Medicines Agency in a form of preliminary notification. The management of PENTIXAPHARM expects that it will be able to go through the approval process in approximately three years. Eckert & Ziegler AG intends to raise funds for the approval process through further investments in the aftermath of its acquisition of PENTIXAPHARM.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|+49 30 941084-112
|E-mail:
|karolin.riehle@ezag.de
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1185688
