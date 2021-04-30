 
DGAP-Adhoc Dr Burkhard Leifhelm steps down from the Voltabox Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr Burkhard Leifhelm steps down from the Voltabox Management Board

30-Apr-2021 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr Burkhard Leifhelm steps down from the Voltabox Management Board

Delbrück, Germany, April 30, 2021 - As of April 30, 2021, Dr Burkhard Leifhelm is stepping down as a member the Management Board of Voltabox AG. His departure will take place in agreement with the Supervisory Board of Voltabox AG. Mr Dr Leifhelm wants to pursue new professional challenges. Since July 2019, he was assuming the role as member of the Management Board and as such responsible for purchasing and production of Voltabox AG.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications as well as in select mass markets. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and agricultural and construction machinery. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion battery systems for select mass-market applications such as starter batteries for motorcycles.

Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Austin, Texas, USA, and in Kunshan, China.

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.

 

Contact

Voltabox AG

Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-685
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

30-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191427

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1191427  30-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Personnel Dr Burkhard Leifhelm steps down from the Voltabox Management Board 30-Apr-2021 / 20:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

