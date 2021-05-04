Alto Pont-Rouge: foundation stone ceremony for pioneering project in Geneva

First milestone reached in Alto Pont-Rouge project

From 2021 to 2023, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien will be developing a modern services building complex in the Pont-Rouge district, an up-and-coming and incredibly dynamic area of Lancy near Geneva. What makes the urban district so notable is its character and particularly its proximity to Geneva, offering an additional transit and business hub for the greater region. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is developing a 15-storey building on the plot directly adjacent to the Lancy-Pont-Rouge railway station. It will offer roughly 30 000 m2 of extremely versatile office and commercial space that will satisfy the latest demands for modern working environments. The project will also be certified to meet Swiss Sustainable Building Standards (SNBS), thus helping to reduce the company's carbon footprint. Jean Megow, Head Region West Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commented: «Despite the pandemic situation, we were able to lay the foundation stone for our Alto Pont-Rouge project as planned on 29 April 2021, making it an unforgettable event. This marks the beginning of one of the most important and largest development projects we've undertaken in Western Switzerland in recent years.»

Attractive urban development in a prime location

Pont-Rouge is the first major construction phase of Geneva's ambitious Praille-Acacias-Vernets (PAV) development area. The former industrial space spanning an area of 230 hectares is transforming into a new urban district. In 20 years' time, around 50 000 people will be living and working here. The new Lancy-Pont-Rouge railway station was inaugurated in December 2017, marking the starting point for the redevelopment of the area. Since 2019, the Léman Express has been serving the station and surrounding area that will be home to Swiss Prime Site's Immobilien future Alto Pont-Rouge building. «With its position on a direct rail line connecting Geneva and neighbouring France, Lancy is a promising new urban centre. Trains run up to six times an hour in each direction, and the journey to Geneva's main station Cornavin takes just five minutes. These are all hugely attractive aspects that explain why many large and smaller businesses and sectors are attracted to the area», commented Jean Megow. The marketing has already started. Some rental contracts, including one with a co-working provider, have already been signed.

