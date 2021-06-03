 
Thursday Webinars Give Customers a Chance to Ask Questions and Hear About Wildfire Safety Progress and Public Safety Power Shutoff Improvements

Weekly regional wildfire safety webinars will be taking place every Thursday in June, providing our customers with an opportunity to better understand the wildfire prevention plans and progress that has been made in 2021 and to share their feedback.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) hosts these webinars as part of our commitment to the safety of customers and the communities we serve, as the company works year-round to make its system safer and more resilient and improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

During the events, the PG&E team will discuss:

  • PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts
  • Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events
  • Improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

Each event will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E representatives.

The Thursday webinar events take place each week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned for June:

  • June 3 – Butte County
  • June 10 – Colusa, Glenn, Placer and Yuba counties
  • June 17 – Lake County
  • June 24 – Napa County
  • June 30 – Marin and Sonoma counties

Although the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For information on how to participate, the full webinar events schedule, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

19:54 Uhr
Learn About Available Programs that Provide Backup Power and Lessen the Impact of a Public Safety Power Shutoff
01.06.21
Empowering Communities to Prepare for Wildfire Season, Grants to Local Nonprofits Focused on Wildfire Mitigation Projects
28.05.21
Memorial Day Weekend Safety: Steps You Can Take to Have Fun and Stay Fire Safe
28.05.21
Make Sure the Celebration for Your Graduate is As Bright as Their Future by Keeping the Lights on this Graduation Season
27.05.21
PG&E Advances Regionalization Plan to Deliver Better Operational and Safety Outcomes with Appointment of Regional Vice Presidents; Strengthens Security with Hiring of New Chief Information Security Officer
26.05.21
PG&E and Local Public Entities Resolve Kincade and Zogg Wildfire Civil Claims
25.05.21
Addressing California’s Digital Divide: PG&E Supports Oakland and Statewide Initiatives to Boost Technology Access for Young Students
24.05.21
PG&E Agrees to Sell Its San Francisco Headquarters Complex to Hines Atlas US LP for $800 Million
19.05.21
New and Updated Web Resources to Help Customers Financially Impacted by COVID-19
18.05.21
Helping Our Communities Stay Safe: PG&E and California Fire Foundation Renew Partnership to Tackle Wildfire Risk