DGAP-Adhoc publity AG announces preliminary key figures for 2020 annual financial statements

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.06.2021, 14:38  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG announces preliminary key figures for 2020 annual financial statements

04-Jun-2021 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

publity AG announces preliminary key figures for 2020 annual financial statements

- Net income according to HGB in 2020 expected to range between EUR 10 to 12.5 million despite Corona pandemic

- Revenue within range of EUR 14.5 to 16.5 million

- 2020 figures subject to final audit opinion

Frankfurt/Main, 04.06.2021 - According to preliminary, but as yet unaudited figures, publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508, Scale) generated a net profit for 2020 ranging from EUR 10 million to EUR 12.5 million pursuant to the German Commercial Code (HGB). Among other things, participation gains contributed to the annual surplus. The comparable annual surplus for 2019 of EUR 304.5 million was significantly affected by the contribution of the former subsidiary publity Investor GmbH. Adjusted for all special effects, the annual surplus in the previous year amounted to around EUR 5 million. This amount corresponds to the EUR 10 to 12.5 million for 2020.

According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2020 pursuant to HGB will range between EUR 14.5 and 16.5 million, which is below the previous year's figure of EUR 34 million. The decline in revenue is attributable to lower variable income from the asset management business due to the more difficult market conditions in the Corona pandemic. The previous year's turnover included higher variable income from asset management, i. a. through property acquisitions.

14:38 Uhr
14:38 Uhr
02.06.21
02.06.21
02.06.21
20.05.21
20.05.21
20.05.21
10.05.21
