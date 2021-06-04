 
checkAd

Doman Building Materials Announces Acquisition of Hixson Lumber Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 15:30  |  105   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

  • Hixson is a leading family-owned lumber and treated wood supplier operating in the Central United States with 19 lumber treating plants, five specialty sawmills and a captive trucking fleet.
  • Highly strategic acquisition that complements Doman’s existing US West Coast operations with immediate scale in some of the most attractive and fastest growing regions across the United States.
  • The Transaction is expected to be more than 55% accretive on both an earnings per share and free cash flow per share basis, using metrics for Hixson that reflect more normalized market and industry conditions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or the “Company”) (TSX:DBM; DBM.NT) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Texas-based Hixson Lumber Sales. The Company acquired all of the assets of the Hixson Lumber Sales group of companies (“Hixson”) for approximately US$375 million in cash, including inventory1, (the "Transaction"). Hixson is being acquired on a cash-free and debt-free basis, and the Transaction is being funded from the Company’s existing cash on hand and revolving credit facilities.

Hixson is a leading wholesale and manufacturing company of lumber and treated lumber operating in the Central United States. Its operations are highly complementary to the Company’s existing U.S. West Coast operations without overlap. The Transaction will facilitate the Company’s growth, will be immediately accretive and will expand the Company’s product suite to include new offerings.

“We are very excited with the addition of Hixson to the Doman group of companies. The Transaction is a great complement to our existing U.S. operations while further advancing our growth strategy and developing a leadership position in the central corridor of the U.S., in areas such as Texas that continue to have extremely strong growth activity,” said Amar Doman, Chairman and CEO. “We continue our disciplined approach in tracking and executing on accretive growth opportunities, further strengthening our financial performance, and enhancing shareholder value based on a fundamentally sound and sustainable growth plan. With the Transaction, our US footprint now extends from the West Coast and Hawaii across the mainland and into several high growth states in the middle of the US, we proudly operate 32 treating plants across our system, and our product offerings importantly include Southern Yellow Pine building materials.”

Seite 1 von 5


Bauholz jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doman Building Materials Announces Acquisition of Hixson Lumber Sales THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Hixson is a leading family-owned lumber and treated wood supplier operating …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Inflationsangst? Dieser ETF könnte das Heilmittel der Wahl sein
03.06.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting
03.06.21
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
01.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX steigt über 15.500 Punkte – Niedrigste Volatilität seit dem Corona-Crash
26.05.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL Study Evaluating TMB-001 in Congenital Ichthyosis
26.05.21
Rohstoff-Investor: Glänzendes Gold und guter Kaffee
25.05.21
Kibush Capital (DLCR) Update
25.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX startet mit Rekord in die neue Woche – China interveniert am Rohstoffmarkt
14.05.21
Inflation im Anmarsch: Alles wird teurer - werden auch Aktien weiter steigen?
11.05.21
Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results