Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR) announces that it agreed to issue 116,279 common shares (the "Shares") pursuant to a settlement and release agreement (the "Settlement Agreement"). The parties have been involved in litigation regarding the claim by Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for payment under a contract from 2019. On June 1, 2021, the Company entered into the Settlement Agreement whereby Market One has agreed to release the Company from all claims in consideration for, among other things, the issuance of 116,279 Shares of the Company.