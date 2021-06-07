 
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR) announces that it agreed to issue 116,279 common shares (the "Shares") pursuant to a settlement and release agreement (the "Settlement Agreement").

The parties have been involved in litigation regarding the claim by Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for payment under a contract from 2019. On June 1, 2021, the Company entered into the Settlement Agreement whereby Market One has agreed to release the Company from all claims in consideration for, among other things, the issuance of 116,279 Shares of the Company.

The securities being issued are subject to a 4 month and a day hold period.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: www.zinc8energy.com

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:

Incite Capital Markets
Kristian Schneck / Eric Negraeff

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
Ron MacDonald
Ph: 604.493.2004
Email: investors@zinc8energy.com

SOURCE: Zinc8 Energy Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650734/Zinc8-Energy-Solutions-Announces-Set ...

