Defi Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of $17.7 Million Financing and Name Change to Wonderfi

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi") and Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) are pleased to announce the closing of DeFi's previously announced private placement, pursuant to which DeFi raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.7 million from the sale of subscription receipts of DeFi (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Co-Lead Agents"), on behalf of a syndicate of agents, (collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents"), in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover of Austpro by DeFi (the "Acquisition").

Ben Samaroo, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi, commented: "completion of the Offering with support of several key institutional and strategic investors further validates our business plan and supports our mission of creating better access to decentralized finance through our core principles of simplicity and education". Strategic investors in the Offering included Kevin O'Leary, Leonard Latchman, Argo Blockchain, BIGG Digital, Josh Richards and Animal Capital. Upon closing of the Acquisition, the Company will change its name to "WonderFi Technologies Inc.".

Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, DeFi and the Company entered into an amalgamation agreement dated June 3, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), pursuant to which DeFi and a newly formed subsidiary of the Company will combine their businesses by way of a statutory amalgamation to form one corporation ("Amalco"), and upon completion of the amalgamation, Amalco will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the Acquisition, (i) Austpro will complete a share consolidation of 8.727 to 1 basis (the "Consolidation"), and (ii) shareholders of DeFi will be issued an aggregate of 36,059,998 post-Consolidation common shares of Austpro (the "Consideration Shares") as consideration in exchange for their shares of DeFi. Certain of the Consideration Shares will be subject to escrow and pooling pursuant to the policies of the NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Upon closing of the Acquisition, current securityholders of Austpro will own 1,700,192 post-Consolidation common shares.