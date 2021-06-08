Connection Awarded GSA 2GIT Purchase Agreement

The multi-award contract vehicle covers the purchase of commercial off-the-shelf IT hardware, software, and related services, and is valued at $5.5 billion in total. The contract has a base period of one year, with an additional four one-year options. 2GIT is open to all federal, state, local, regional, and tribal governments. Connection is proud to be one of the 79 awardees.

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN ), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that its public sector subsidiary, Connection Public Sector Solutions, has been awarded one of the GSA’s 2nd Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreements.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “It’s an honor to be awarded the 2GIT contract. Participating in this purchase agreement enables our team to better support the technology needs of our Federal Department of Defense and civilian agency customers and deliver the resources and expertise they need to achieve their mission. I look forward to exceeding the expectations of our valued customers and building on the reputation Connection Public Sector Solutions has earned as a trusted IT provider to government agencies.”

Larry Kirsch, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions stated, “We are committed to serving the needs of our government partners, and securing the 2GIT purchase agreement ensures our team is able to offer these customers greater flexibility and choice through seamless, convenient, and affordable IT procurement. It’s a privilege to be selected for the contract, and we will use this opportunity to showcase Connection’s expertise and dedication to exceptional customer service.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

