Yum! Brands CMO Ken Muench and Former CEO Greg Creed Share Expert Guidance to Create Impactful Marketing Campaigns in New Book, R.E.D. Marketing The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands

“The R.E.D. Marketing principles were pioneered by Ken and Greg more than a decade ago and are still driving results for Yum! Brands around the world. These concepts, illustrated by real-world examples from two of the industry’s most innovative leaders, will be valuable to marketers of any experience level.” – David Gibbs, CEO, Yum! Brands, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005665/en/

Yum! Brands CMO Ken Muench and former CEO Greg Creed share expert guidance to create impactful marketing campaigns in new book, R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a must-read for all brand builders and business leaders! R.E.D. Marketing is a simple and powerful blueprint that weaves in captivating stories and lessons.” — Diane Dietz, CEO and President, Rodan and Fields

“Provocative yet practical.” — Ken Langone, Cofounder, Home Depot and Founder and Chairman, Invemed

“I have gotten to know Greg Creed as a truly forward-thinking, innovative, and hugely successful marketer who is also fun to listen to. Glad to see that with R.E.D. Marketing, he and Ken are willing to share their knowledge and insight with the world!” — Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO, Whirlpool Corporation

“Greg and Ken’s take on marketing is a pleasing, frank, and plainspoken wake-up call for marketers to slow down long enough to ensure the lifelines for brand building are moored in relevance, ease, and distinctiveness with their R.E.D. framework.” – Russ Klein, CEO, American Marketing Association

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced today the publication of R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands (Harper Collins; June 8, 2021) by Ken Muench, CMO of Yum! Brands, and Greg Creed, former CEO of Yum! Brands. The book explores the importance of a holistic marketing strategy that creates a brand for the long-term. Muench and Creed share R.E.D. Marketing principles – Relevance, Ease and Distinctiveness – and how they have led Yum!’s well-known brands, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill, to sales growth around the world.

