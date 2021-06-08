E2open’s Second-Quarter Technology Release Deepens Automation and Artificial Intelligence Deployment Across the Platform
E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced the release of its second quarterly technology update of 2021, with added process automation and expanded artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to help clients and their partners make better, faster and more efficient decisions.
“Reaching new levels of supply chain performance requires the consistent improvement of processes, many of which are manual, error-prone and routinely prevent the adoption of innovative practices,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy of E2open. “This quarterly release includes new techniques to boost productivity across all aspects of the end-to-end supply chain by streamlining data management from downstream channel partners, enabling more efficient lot and materials management at contract manufacturers, and accelerating information exchange between carriers as well as client’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems."
"We continue to push the boundaries of AI in the supply chain, with innovations to help companies efficiently manage seasonal sales and further leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze increasingly complex data patterns," Joshi said. "We are excited to offer these enhanced capabilities to help clients improve productivity and make better decisions in today’s increasingly complex global supply chains.”
Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:
Channel Shaping
- Immediate and complete visibility to all aspects of data reported by partners through the new channel data management control center empowers operations users to directly resolve any issues faster than ever before. Increased user productivity ensures upstream and downstream processes have quicker access to timely, accurate, consistent data, driving faster incentives payments and partner satisfaction, increased sales and optimized inventories through the channel.
- Extended and improved site-wide search capabilities help partner users easily find the right marketing resources across the entire channel marketing content repository. This improves the discoverability of marketing assets, drives better asset utilization and ultimately optimizes the impact of channel marketing investments.
Demand Sensing and Business Planning
