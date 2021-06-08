E2open’s Second-Quarter Technology Release Deepens Automation and Artificial Intelligence Deployment Across the Platform

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced the release of its second quarterly technology update of 2021, with added process automation and expanded artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to help clients and their partners make better, faster and more efficient decisions.

“Reaching new levels of supply chain performance requires the consistent improvement of processes, many of which are manual, error-prone and routinely prevent the adoption of innovative practices,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy of E2open. “This quarterly release includes new techniques to boost productivity across all aspects of the end-to-end supply chain by streamlining data management from downstream channel partners, enabling more efficient lot and materials management at contract manufacturers, and accelerating information exchange between carriers as well as client’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems."