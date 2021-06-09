 
Signature Bank to Present at the Virtual 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that its management plans to present at the upcoming virtual 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference.

The conference will be held virtually, from Monday, June 14th - Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

Signature Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President-Corporate & Business Development Eric R. Howell are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, June 16th at 8:45 A.M. local time. Each participating company is scheduled for a 35-minute video webcast presentation, including a question and answer session.

A live video web cast as well as the replay of Signature Bank’s presentation will be available on June 16th (beginning at the start time of the presentation) and can be viewed by accessing here. It will be archived for 90 days.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $85.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. With $74.0 billion in deposits at first quarter-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.

