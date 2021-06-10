 
Lazard Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 12:45   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of May 31, 2021 totaled approximately $278.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $3.4 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $1.9 billion and net outflows of $1.1 billion.

LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)

 

 

 

As of:

 

May 31,
20211

April 30,
2021

Equity

 

$226,025

$222,715

Fixed Income

 

47,057

46,301

Other

 

5,470

5,340

Total AUM

 

$278,552

$274,356

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target,” “goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

