 
checkAd

AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  96   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. ("AMC"), to operate under the previously announced AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Division, in addition to welcoming John Tercek to its Advisory Board.

AmmPower Marine Corp.

AmmPower's global marine initiative will focus on bringing its green ammonia manufacturing units & technologies to the maritime industry, and will operate under the direction of Rene Bharti, President, & CEO, Gary Benninger, to further develop its maritime relationships.

The Company plans on using its impending small- and large-scale pilot plant projects to demonstrate proof of concept & validify its proprietary technology. AMC will target the shipping industry, and specifically focus on port facilities, infrastructure, cargo ships, cruise liners, bunkering processes' and distribution hubs.

Appointment of John Tercek

John Tercek is an attorney and financier with 40 years of international project development and finance experience. He started his career with a Wall Street firm and then partnered with a boutique finance firm that raised $1 billion for project development in the United States.

Mr. Tercek shifted to renewable energy in the 1990s and while working with a boutique developer, he was able to organize some of the first wind developments in Europe, including the UK and Spain. John was then recruited by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ("RCL") in 1999 to spearhead their international port infrastructure investment and development initiative for over 20 years. Under his guidance, RCL became the leading investor, developer and operator of cruise ports. Tercek worked with various infrastructure opportunities in nearly 40 countries in addition to developing and privatizing ports in 14 countries, representing an aggregate $1 billion investment.

Tercek is currently a Director of GPMCS, an international project developer and financial advisor. GPMCS structures debt and equity capital for several large-scale cargo ports and a half dozen utility-scale solar energy and other renewable energy projects in various countries.

Tercek attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Fordham School of Law. He is a member of the New York Bar Association and currently resides in Phoenix, Az.

Seite 1 von 3
AmmPower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:03 Uhr
AmmPower Corp. meldet globale Marine-Initiative und Aufnahme von John Tercek, Veteran der maritimen Infrastruktur, in sein Board of Advisors
09.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions
07.06.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. benennt ehemaligen kanadischen Representative der International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin, ins Advisory Board (deutsch)
07.06.21
AmmPower Corp. benennt ehemaligen kanadischen Representative der International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin, ins Advisory Board
07.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Appoints Former Canadian Representative of International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin to Advisory Board
03.06.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. legt den Grundstein für die künftige und potenzielle Produktion modularer grüner Ammoniakeinheiten. (deutsch)
02.06.21
AmmPower Corp. legt den Baustein für künftige potenzielle Produktion modularer grüner Ammoniakeinheiten
02.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
18.05.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. ernennt Paul Sparkes zum Beirat (deutsch)
17.05.21
AmmPower Corp. ernennt Paul Sparkes zum Beirat