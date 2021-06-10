AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. ("AMC"), to operate under the previously announced AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Division, in addition to welcoming John Tercek to its Advisory Board.

AmmPower's global marine initiative will focus on bringing its green ammonia manufacturing units & technologies to the maritime industry, and will operate under the direction of Rene Bharti, President, & CEO, Gary Benninger, to further develop its maritime relationships.

The Company plans on using its impending small- and large-scale pilot plant projects to demonstrate proof of concept & validify its proprietary technology. AMC will target the shipping industry, and specifically focus on port facilities, infrastructure, cargo ships, cruise liners, bunkering processes' and distribution hubs.

Appointment of John Tercek

John Tercek is an attorney and financier with 40 years of international project development and finance experience. He started his career with a Wall Street firm and then partnered with a boutique finance firm that raised $1 billion for project development in the United States.

Mr. Tercek shifted to renewable energy in the 1990s and while working with a boutique developer, he was able to organize some of the first wind developments in Europe, including the UK and Spain. John was then recruited by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ("RCL") in 1999 to spearhead their international port infrastructure investment and development initiative for over 20 years. Under his guidance, RCL became the leading investor, developer and operator of cruise ports. Tercek worked with various infrastructure opportunities in nearly 40 countries in addition to developing and privatizing ports in 14 countries, representing an aggregate $1 billion investment.

Tercek is currently a Director of GPMCS, an international project developer and financial advisor. GPMCS structures debt and equity capital for several large-scale cargo ports and a half dozen utility-scale solar energy and other renewable energy projects in various countries.

Tercek attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Fordham School of Law. He is a member of the New York Bar Association and currently resides in Phoenix, Az.