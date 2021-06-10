 
Comfort Zone Launches New Opticalm Diffuser Based on Consumer Feedback

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

Comfort Zone, a leading cat-calming brand owned by Central Garden & Pet (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), is pleased to debut its new Opticalm diffuser. The sleek design aims to improve the customer’s overall experience and promote relaxation for beloved feline companions.

New outlet-optimized design available now (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Opticalm cat-calming diffuser was created to continually release pheromones that signal the area is familiar, helping cats feel safe and happy. These pheromones mimic what happens in nature, communicating safety and comfort using signals cats understand. With its new design that optimizes precious outlet space, the bottom outlet is left open for other devices and appliances. It even features a rotatable plug and a modern look that fits in every corner of consumers’ homes.

Comfort Zone conducted consumer interviews and in-home user tests, gaining valuable insight to help improve the consumer experience when using its calming diffusers.

“Consumers asked us to enhance the diffuser with a modern design that optimizes valued outlet space, and we are excited to bring the consumer’s feedback to life,” said Victoria Mann, General Manager of Health and Wellness at Central Garden & Pet Company.

Mann continued, “Much like humans, cats get stressed in certain situations, especially as a result of life milestones such as welcoming new cats into the family, moving to a new home or having visitors. We support cats’ emotional health by helping them feel safe, happy and relaxed while reducing unwanted behaviors.”

The Comfort Zone brand connects with customers and is focused on positive results. The brand’s goal is to enhance pet parents’ connections with their furry family members by helping pets feel relaxed, happy and healthy.

Comfort Zone’s drug-free calming solutions are effective in and around the home, encourage positive behavior, create a calming environment, and are recommended to reduce urine marking and scratching. Comfort Zone Calming Diffusers for cats and kittens are available at Petco, Petco.com, Pet Supplies Plus, Petsuppliesplus.com, Amazon.com and Chewy.com.

For more information about Comfort Zone products, visit www.ComfortZone.com or follow Comfort Zone on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,900 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

