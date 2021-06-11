CLIQ Digital launches kids' content from Your Family Entertainment AG in the DACH region

 
11.06.2021 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
11 June 2021

- Addition of high-quality children's streaming content newly licensed

- Fix&Foxi (amongst others) to attract a new, younger target audience and family viewing

- New positioning enables tapping into further DACH market growth potential

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, announces the addition of new family streaming entertainment services (kids' content) to its All-in-One content portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The new license agreement with Your Family Entertainment AG adds around 70 hours of high-quality series and films for children to CLIQ's current library. The new kids' content includes well-known series and characters, such as Fix&Foxi, Fairly Odd Parents (Cosmo and Wanda), Tales from the Crypt (Geschichten aus der Gruft) and Country Mouse and City Mouse (Landmaus Stadtmaus).

According to a Goldmedia analysis, the demand for digital entertainment products in Germany is high. Revenues of paid video-on-demand providers in Germany rose by +28% year-on-year to €3.0bn in 2020. In 2021, growth is expected to remain high at +25% year-on-year and amount to €3.8bn. The lion's share of this, namely 83%, is accounted for by SVoD services (subscription video-on-demand). Quality content for children is increasingly important, especially as co-viewing sessions between parents and children are likely to increase. In a recent study by nScreenMedia, two-thirds of parents said they expect time spent with their kids watching TV/movies to remain the same or increase once the pandemic is over.

Diskussion: Cliq Digital AG - dt. Anbieter mobiler Inhalte (ex Bob Mobile AG)
