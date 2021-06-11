 
checkAd

Infield Minerals Retains Proactive Investors for Market Awareness

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 19:15  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to broaden the Company's reach within a global investor …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to broaden the Company's reach within a global investor network, as well as to assist with general market awareness. Proactive will provide editorial coverage of Infield press releases, generate feature articles based on interviews with Company executives, and produce video interviews. Proactive will provide these services over the next 13 months for a fee of $22,500, to be paid in advance out of the Company's current working capital.

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage with investors.

"We are pleased to engage the services of Proactive for editorial and video interview coverage of developments at Infield. We believe it is a platform that can leverage our story in new and dynamic ways," stated Evandra Nakano, CEO of Infield. "We look forward to working with the Proactive team and making the most of its experience helping us tell the world what we do."

The Company and Proactive act at arm's length, and Proactive has no interest, direct or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest. The fee to be paid by the Company to Proactive is for services only.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano
Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for high-grade gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow the company through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

About Proactive

Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7.

For further information, please visit www.proactiveinvestors.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651457/Infield-Minerals-Retains-Proactive-I ...

Foto: Accesswire
Bravern Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infield Minerals Retains Proactive Investors for Market Awareness VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to broaden the Company's reach within a global investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Pure Extraction Corp.: Purx Signs Two Definitive Agreements with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers
TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Infield Minerals Engages Integral Wealth Securities To Provide Capital Market Advisory Services
08.06.21
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction