DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Romeo Power, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 12, 2019, RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”), a New York City based special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced that it closed its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $200 million.

On October 5, 2020, RMG announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with defendant Romeo that would result in Romeo becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined entity would be named Romeo Power, Inc. and would remain listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol “RMO” and its warrants would trade under the new symbol “RMO.WT”.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC on Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and conducted a conference call with investors and analysts. Defendants shocked investors by disclosing that the Company’s production had been hampered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and that its estimated 2021 revenue would therefore be reduced by approximately 71-87%.

On March 31, 2021, Romeo shares declined from a closing price on March 30, 2021 of $10.37 per share to close at $8.33 per share, a decline of $2.04 per share, or almost 20%.

The complaint, filed on April 16, 2021, alleges that unknown to investors, Romeo was suffering from an acute shortage of high quality battery cells, which are key raw materials for Romeo’s battery packs and modules, due to supply constraints. Contrary to defendants’ representations, (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo’s business, operations and prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo’s supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo’s revenue growth, and (v) Romeo’s supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.

