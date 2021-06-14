 
Market launch of LAST brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Market launch of LAST brand

Paris, 14 June 2021: Global Bioenergies today launches its LAST brand, the first range of longwear make-up with over 90% natural ingredients: the range’s 18 mascara, eyebrow mascara and eye shadow products can now be obtained on www.colors-that-last.com. Instrumental tests and clinical studies demonstrate performance on a par with the best conventional products on the market: this is the first time a brand with over 90% natural ingredients has delivered such a performance.

The LAST range of products will be available for purchase from 2 p.m. on Monday 14 June 2021 on www.colors-that-last.com.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer of Global Bioenergies, explained: “This is a major step forward for us: Global Bioenergies had to reinvent itself to produce this range of ultra high-performance products of outstanding sensory and colour qualities. We are demonstrating our tangible commitment to the environment by establishing naturalness in the cosmetics segment, where it was still virtually absent.”

Independent laboratories conducted numerous instrumental tests and clinical tolerance and use studies on the products. The performance of the range was compared to leading products on the market in terms of hold, water resistance, level of transfer, sensory qualities and pleasure of application.

The results demonstrate 24-hour hold, waterproofness and low-transfer property for each of the product categories. Tests conducted over a long period (21 days) under dermatological and ophthalmological supervision validated tolerance to use. The products’ sensory qualities were also highly appreciated: for example, after blind testing, 85% of women said they would like to continue using LAST eye shadow and would recommend it to their friends, considering that, independently of naturalness, the product is equivalent to or better than their usual eye shadow.

Muriel Morelli, head of product development, said: “The launch of the LAST range is the culmination of 18 months’ hard work defining formulas, shades and packaging, testing them and then manufacturing them on an industrial scale. The numerous tests speak for themselves: today, there is no longer any need to choose between performance and naturalness in make-up.”

Romain Desfresnes, head of marketing and communications, concluded: “In creating LAST, our aim was to put a certain sense of optimism and vibrant energy at the centre of our proposition, thereby initiating a movement that truly celebrates colour. The timing of the launch is ideal: the identity of LAST echoes the deeply held desire to rediscover intensity, depth and volume in our exchanges and our means of expression. Our range is colourful, natural and respectful, formulated to last. We are proud of the result we have achieved, but this is not the end of the story: new must-have lipsticks are already in the pipeline for autumn.”

