Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on June 22, 2021

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 (ended April 30, 2021) on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.