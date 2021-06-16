checkAd

VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information


Antwerp, Belgium, 16 June 2021 (6.00 p.m. CET)

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Company') and Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz Group companies, today announced a successful eighth closing with its 50:50 joint venture, VGP European Logistics (‘First Joint Venture’)1. The transaction comprised of four logistic buildings, including two buildings in a new VGP park and another two newly completed logistic buildings which were developed in parks previously transferred to the Joint Venture.

The four buildings are located in Germany (three) and in the Czech Republic (one).

The transaction value is in excess of € 68.2 million2. The gross proceeds from this transaction amounts to circa € 51.8 million.

The proceeds will be applied towards the further expansion of the development pipeline i.e. acquisition of new development land and financing of existing projects under construction and new projects which will be started-up shortly.

Following the completion of this eighth closing of the First Joint Venture, the First Joint Venture’s property portfolio consist of 95 completed buildings representing around 1,780,000 m² of lettable area, with a 99.5% occupancy rate.

As with this eighth closing the First Joint Venture has reached its expanded investment target, this was the last closing with the First Joint Venture to include new parks. Advanced discussion between VGP and Allianz Real Estate with regards to the expansion of the First Joint Venture are progressing well and expected to be finalized in the coming period.

For Allianz Real Estate, this transaction adds to its €9.4 billion global logistics AuM, an asset class in which the firm has materially increased its exposure over the last few years with a focus on grade A logistics portfolios in prime locations.

For VGP the increase in the joint ventures’ portfolio should have a further positive impact on the fee income generated by the asset-, property-, and development management services rendered by VGP to the Joint Ventures.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
VGP – Investor Relations 		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
Petra Vanclova
VGP – External Communications 		Tel: +42 0 602 262 107
Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group 		Tel: +49 152 288 10363

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase PRESS RELEASE Regulated Information Antwerp, Belgium, 16 June 2021 (6.00 p.m. CET) VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Company') and Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz Group companies, today announced a successful eighth closing with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus