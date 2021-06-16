Real-Time Visibility Technology RyderShareTM Named a Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, announces that its one-of-a-kind real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform RyderShare TM earned the company a coveted spot among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects for 2021. The annual award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

In addition to real-time visibility and collaboration tools, RyderShare provides the business intelligence and analytics tools to inform future decision-making. (Photo: Business Wire)

RyderShare enables everyone involved in moving goods through supply chains – including shippers, receivers, carriers, and service providers – to see across the supply chain in real time and work together to prevent costly delays and find efficiency gains. RyderShare also incorporates best-in-class business intelligence tools combined with a proprietary analytics solution. This informs future decisions, prepares supply chains for unexpected events, and speeds recovery from disruptions.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

Already, RyderShare customers representing globally recognized brands across various industry sectors are realizing significant results. Do it Best Corp., a member-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials cooperative, had relied on phone calls and emails to service its nearly 4,000 member stores nationwide. However, when the company’s sales skyrocketed by up to 70% during the pandemic, the company says it would have been impossible to manually calculate numerous new delivery routes and estimated times of arrival and then communicate that to stores. RyderShare made it possible by delivering real-time visibility, enabling store managers to track their trucks in real time and, in some cases, communicate to their communities through social media to sell essential goods as the trucks arrived.