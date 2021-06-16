checkAd

State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 16, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (833) 380-0399 or (236) 714-2093 (Conference ID# 2488549). Materials will also be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (Conference ID# 2488549).

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

