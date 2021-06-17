DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate VIB Vermögen AG leases logistics property in Ehningen with 9,100 m² and raises Group's occupancy rate to over 99% again 17.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Neuburg/Danube, June 17, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and maintenance of commercial properties, has once again achieved an occupancy rate of more than 99% by letting its logistics property in Ehningen.

The logistics property with 9,100 m² of rental space is located in Ehningen, south of the metropolitan area Stuttgart/Böblingen, was acquired opportunistically as a vacant property. After the redevelopment phase, in which the property was converted into a modern, future-proof logistics facility under sustainability and fire protection aspects, it has now been let to an established logistics company for five and a half years from July 2021.

"With the property in Ehningen, we have once again successfully bridged the gap between purchase and project development, thereby also demonstrating our expertise as a specialist for attractive and sustainable logistics properties," explained Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG. "We have thus once again achieved an occupancy rate of more than 99%, which allows us to look to the future with confidence."

VIB also relies on continuously expanded reporting when it comes to sustainability. As of today, following the second EPRA sustainability report, the fourth sustainability report is now also available for download on the company's website at www.vib-ag.de/en/sustainability .





About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.

